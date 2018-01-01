Botnik is a community of writers, artists and developers using machines to create things on and off the internet.
Botnik Studios is an entertainment group devoted to displaying the work of the larger community.
Voicebox is a creative keyboard for remixing language. It offers word suggestions based on custom source material, similar to your phone's predictive text.
Try it now using one of the Voices below.
Premium output from the human-machine hivemind.
Weekly updates, highlights and exclusive content from across the Botnik community.
Community group for creating, sharing and running text experiments of all kinds.
Real, physical, live showcases with real, physical people. Is Botnik coming to your city?